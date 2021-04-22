Via NY Post:

A Texas elementary school teacher took a photo of her foot on a Black student’s neck and texted it to the young boy’s mother — drawing fury from administrators and the child’s father.

The Lamar Elementary teacher, whose identity has not been disclosed, wrote to the mother that she put her foot on her 10-year-old son’s neck over a delinquent assignment as a mock threat, to which the student replied, “I bet you won’t.”

The teacher had asked the boy to bring back an assignment with his mother’s signature.

“I didn’t think anything of it. It was ‘ha, ha,’ and I moved on,” the mother told NBC 5. “The picture then began to bother me a little bit, I showed it and my family got really upset about it.”

