Via NY Post:

Joe Biden’s choice for his top science adviser is facing an uphill confirmation battle in Washington as ties to Jeffrey Epstein emerge as an issue in his consideration, according to a report.

Questions over Eric Lander’s association with Epstein have delayed his nomination to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Politico reported.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) wants to know more about how Lander, the current director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and a prominent geneticist, came to be associated with the pedophile financier before his death in 2019.

Cantwell and Lander have reportedly met, and her office told Politico, “We’re having a hearing on him next week and we’ll see what happens with that.”

