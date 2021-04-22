#BREAKING Earth Day founder and notorious "Unicorn Killer" Ira Einhorn has died in prison at age 79. Einhorn has been in jail since 2001 for the 1977 murder of Hally Maddux in University City. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3wkY8fj7NZ

Via CBS:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former hippie guru who lived the high life in Europe for years after murdering his ex-girlfriend in Philadelphia in the 1970s has died in prison.

Ira Einhorn, 79, died early Friday in a state prison in western Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to Susan McNaughton, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections. The death at SCI-Laurel Highlands was not related to the COVID-19 virus, she said.

Keep reading…