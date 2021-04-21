Via Daily Caller:

A Twitter post from the official Black Lives Matter account alleged that black communities are being “terrorized” at a greater rate than they were under former President Donald Trump.

In a post from Tuesday, Black Lives Matter alleged that black communities were better off under Trump than they are under President Joe Biden. The post demanded that Biden end the 1033 program—which allows the Department of Defense to offer excess equipment to local police authorities—by the end of his first 100 days in office.

