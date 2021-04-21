Via Breaking 911:

On January 17, 2021 at 3:30 am Lawton Police Officers were at the Lavish Lounge to conduct a compliance check. During this compliance check, there were a number of people still inside the building and a number of vehicles still in the parking lot.

While conducting the compliance check, Officers heard shots being fired from outside the building. Those shots were not being fired by Lawton Police Officers. Body worn cameras indicate that at least ten (10) shots were fired outside the building.

Officers exited the building and rushed towards the area where the shots were being fired from outside the building. An officer observed a male (later identified as 24-year-old Zonterious Johnson) standing in the street and shooting a weapon.

