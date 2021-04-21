Dangerous to drive on sleeping pills, let alone high. I don’t care what she does to herself but she could have hurt innocent people.

Via page 6:

Reefer madness!

Ellen DeGeneres is catching heat online for admitting that she drove her wife, Portia de Rossi, to the hospital in March after drinking three “weed drinks” and taking over-the-counter sleep aids.

DeGeneres made the admission that what she did was “probably not safe” to Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday during a marijuana-themed episode of his show.

DeGeneres explained that she found de Rossi on the bathroom floor of their home, visibly in pain — but only after the daytime talk-show host had consumed three Cann drinks and the sleep aid melatonin. She then drove de Rossi to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy.

