JOURNALIST: "Can an officer shoot the leg? Can they shoot somewhere that would not result in a fatal wound?"

COLUMBUS POLICE CHIEF: "We don't train to shoot the leg because that's a small target. We train to shoot center mass…There was a deadly force threat that was going on." pic.twitter.com/Cat67kY5Ox

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 21, 2021