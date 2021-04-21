Welp …here we go again.

Via B911:

Elizabeth City, NORTH CAROLINA – A man was fatally shot by deputies who were attempting to serve a search warrant Wednesday morning in Pasquotank County, North Carolina.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Perry Street.

Witnesses and family members on scene say 40-year-old Andrew Brown jumped into his car and drove away when deputies opened fire, fatally striking him.

An angry crowd gathered at the scene claiming police brutality, saying Brown was shot in the back.