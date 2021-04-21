What a bunch of dicks.

Via NY Post:

It’s AirbnBarbie.

UK YouTubers became the envy of internet trolls everywhere after successfully listing a dollhouse on Airbnb, while also racking up thousands of dollars in bookings in the process. A video of their impressive prank has garnered more than 350,000 views on YouTube.

London’s Archie Manners and Josh Pieters, who are known for their online gags, reportedly masterminded the stunt to see just how carefully does “Airbnb check their listings,” Pieters intoned in the clip.

The cheeky duo reportedly also wanted to trick the throngs of vacationers flocking to reserve lodging post-coronavirus lockdown.

“Archie and I thought we’d advertise one of the world’s smallest properties on one of the world’s biggest websites,” Pieters mused.

In order to fool the housing rental giant, the punks reportedly meticulously photographed the interior of a palatial 1700s dollhouse created by famed doll-orama designer Emma Waddle. The miniature mansion was so detailed that it includes “readable books” and “real paintings,” Pieters explains the video.

Keep reading…