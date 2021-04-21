Via DailyMail:

Derek Chauvin has been pictured in his first mugshot taken at the maximum security prison in Minnesota where he’s on suicide watch after being found guilty on all three counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections released the new booking photo on Wednesday morning as Chauvin woke up from his first night at MCF-Oak Park Heights.

The 45-year-old dressed in an orange jumpsuit appeared tired and puffy-eyed with a frown and his hair in disarray.

It took the jury just over ten hours of deliberation to find Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday based on a mountain of evidence and testimony presented over 15 days of trial in the Hennepin County court.

