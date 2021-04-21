Via NY Post:

The Manhattan District Attorney will stop prosecuting prostitution and unlicensed massage cases — and is tossing thousands of warrants dating as far back as 1975.

DA Cyrus Vance Jr. appeared virtually Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court to ask Judge Charlotte Davidson to vacate 5,994 bench warrants and dismiss the underlying charges of prostitution, unlicensed massage and loitering for the purpose of prostitution.

The motion was granted and the cases dating back to 1975 were dropped.

For years, the Manhattan DA has offered people facing these charges services and programs.

Keep reading…