Good. Advertising is the scum of the earth.

Via CBS News:

Apple is giving millions of iPhone users a choice: Allow Facebook and other apps running on Apple’s iOS platform to track your activity on your phone and online, or stop tracking altogether.

What will you choose?

Apple’s new iPhone software, iOS 14.5, will be available starting next week, the company announced Tuesday. The update includes a major privacy feature called App Tracking Transparency, which requires apps to request permission before gathering user or device data. Specifically, the update changes the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), a unique, random number assigned to each iPhone that allows advertisers and developers to track user behavior, including app usage and web browsing behavior. The IDFA is often used to personalize advertisements.

