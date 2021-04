Via Baltimore Sun:

A three-alarm fire tore through Domino Sugar’s massive raw sugar storage shed and entered the Baltimore sugar refinery on a conveyor belt Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters were called about 3 p.m. to the storage shed behind the waterfront refinery at 1100 Key Highway East, where flames could be seen from a distance and thick smoke with a burnt sugar odor billowed across the harbor.

Smoke billows from a fire at the Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore.

Keep reading…