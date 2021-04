Via TMZ:

Derek Chauvin — the former Minneapolis officer who pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes during his fatal arrest on May 25, 2020 — has been found guilty of 2nd-degree murder.

The jury delivered the verdict after more than 10 hours of deliberation. The maximum penalty for 2nd-degree unintentional murder is 40 years in prison. Sentencing will be handed down at a later date.

