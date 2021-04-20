Via NY Post:

Vive la France!

Vaccinated Americans emerging from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and feeling a strong urge to travel, may soon be able to set their sights on the Eiffel Tower.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview Sunday that officials have been firming up plans to grant entry to fully jabbed Americans — of whom there are now some 85.36 million, or 26% of the population — as part of a broader tourism reopening.

“We will progressively lift the restrictions in the beginning of May, which means that we will organize in the summer time with our professionals in France for French European citizens, but as well for American citizens,” he said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “So we are working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for US citizens who are vaccinated, so with a special pass, I would say.”

