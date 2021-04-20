Via NY Post:

A Minnesota man is facing a murder charge for punching a high school hockey coach during a deadly dispute that started over social distancing, prosecutors said.

Ryan John Whisler, 44, of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree murder Monday in the death of Michael G. Ryan, 48, who coached the girls’ hockey team at Jefferson High School in Bloomington, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses at a bar in St. Paul told cops Whisler and Ryan went at the same time to the bathroom, where some urinals were covered in cellophane to encourage social distancing, according to a criminal complaint.

Whisler then took cellphone video of himself urinating at the covered urinal, which

“agitated” Ryan, but the coach didn’t say anything, the complaint states.

Ryan later called out Whisler as his group was leaving the bar, setting off an argument that continued outside, prosecutors said.

