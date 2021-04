New York Post recently posted a story saying COVID-19 Vaccines are linked to outbreaks of Herpes.

Except it’s not. Because the New York Post is a deeply stupid bunch of people.

Herpes ZOSTER is shingles. Herpes is just the medical term for that type of skin eruption.

Now of course vaccines have their problems but getting an STD from them is DEFINITELY not one of them.

That extra head you grew …that’s a problem though.