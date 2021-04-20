Via MSN:

It isn’t fair to Walter Mondale that his legacy will be defined by his landslide loss to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, but it is also unavoidable.

Mondale, the former vice president under President Jimmy Carter, died Monday at the age of 93. He had a long career in politics and public service, getting his start on Hubert Humphrey’s 1948 Senate campaign in Minnesota, eventually serving in the U.S. Senate himself — the last four years with Joe Biden — before accompanying Carter to the White House. Later, he would serve as the American ambassador to Japan. That is an honorable list of accomplishments.

Unfortunately, though, Mondale will be remembered primarily for his landslide loss to Reagan in the 1984 presidential race. Reagan won 49 states — Mondale, the Democratic nominee, won only his home state (barely) and the District of Columbia. It remains the most lopsided presidential election of the last 40 years.

