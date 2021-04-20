Defund them though…

Via NY Post:

Rep. Maxine Waters — who has been blasted for calling on protesters to “get more confrontational” if former cop Derek Chauvin is acquitted of murder charges in George Floyd’s death — reportedly asked for police protection during her trip to Minneapolis.

A document obtained and published by Townhall appears to show that the Democratic congresswoman requested a police escort to the city, where she called for people to “stay in the streets” during the unrest.

Waters, 82, flew to Minnesota-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday and demanded a guilty verdict for the former officer “or else.”

The document published by the outlet lists the “requesting organization” as the US Capitol Police and the “name of the primary protectee” as Waters, who was flying on Delta.

Keep reading…