So we’ll never hear about this ever again since he’s black.

Via CNN:

Authorities say they arrested a former sheriff’s office detective suspected of killing three people in a shooting in Austin, Texas.

Stephen Broderick, 41, was arrested just after 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET), according to Manor, Texas, Police Chief Ryan Phipps.

“He was walking down the side of 12300 Old Kimbro Road, which is not far off from US 290. Two callers called in a suspicious person meeting the description of Mr. Broderick. Our officers went out there and conducted a high risk stop on him,” Phipps told CNN.

“He complied fully with the officers and was taken into custody and they did locate a pistol on his waistband.”

Keep reading…