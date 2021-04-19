Via NY Post:

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold Rep. Maxine Waters accountable after she told protesters in Minnesota to “get more confrontational” — vowing that he will “bring action” if he must.

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy of California wrote on Twitter late Sunday evening.

Waters has come under fire from Republicans for her rhetoric during an appearance early Sunday morning in Brooklyn Center, Minn., where a week earlier Daunte Wright had been fatally shot by police and riots have ensued since.

