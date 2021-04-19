And ironically this incident will just disappear now that it’s known the suspect was black, not white.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured at a mall in Nebraska, officials said.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones was busted Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting a day earlier at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was arrested earlier on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting near the JCPenney store.

The relationship of the two suspects was not reported.

