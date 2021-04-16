Via The Hill:

Police on Friday said that the shooter in the late Thursday attack at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that left eight people dead was a young man in his 20s.

Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor told reporters that they were still interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine a motive behind the latest mass shooting to rock the nation.

Taylor did say that a “significant” number of employees at the FedEx location were members of the Sikh community, according to The Associated Press.

Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said Friday that the gunman, who has not yet been identified by name, used a rifle to randomly open fire on people in the parking lot and inside the building.

Keep reading…