Here we go again…

Via Right Scoop:

An officer-involved shooting has just taken place in San Antonio, which left the officer wounded and two of three people in a vehicle dead. The other person in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

The Chief of Police described the incident, saying that it began as a routine traffic stop of a truck with three people inside. There was no audio from on the video he viewed (I’m guessing the police car camera), but said that based on the officer’s casual demeanor, it appeared that he was having a casual conversation with the driver for between one and two minutes.

Then suddenly, the driver pulled a gun and opened fire on the officer, shooting him in the hand. The officer returned fire, and the result was that the driver and the passenger were killed and the third person in the back seat, a female, was wounded.

Keep reading…