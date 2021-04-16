Friggan intentional. No other explanation.

Via FoxNews:

CBS News is facing heat over a video the network shared on Twitter Thursday that critics say crops out a critical part of body camera footage showing the police chase that led to 13-year-old Adam Toledo’s death in Chicago last month.

Extremely graphic footage shows a Chicago police officer pulling up to a location on the city’s West Side on March 29 and immediately encountering two people, one of whom appears to be Toledo, running away from the area.

Toledo stops for a moment before he turns toward the officer, at which point the cop tells him to, “Show me your f—— hands.”

Toledo appears to have his hands up when he is shot once in the chest. He ultimately died from his injuries.

