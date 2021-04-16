Via NY Post:

Hunter Biden’s newly released autobiography has tanked in its first week of sales despite heavy media promotion of its sex-and-drugs content — and glowing praise from his father.

“Beautiful Things,” released last week, debuted at No. 12 on the Publishers Weekly hardcover nonfiction chart after selling just 10,638 copies.

The memoir managed to have a stronger performance on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list, debuting at No. 4 in the “Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction” category.

The younger Biden, who normally shies away from the spotlight, made the media rounds to promote the tome, which was published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Biden, 51, appeared on CNN, an extended run of his taped interview over two major programs for CBS News, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and other podcasts, television and radio programs.

