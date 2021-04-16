Via The Hill:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Thursday that he will no longer be wearing a mask at the Capitol since he is fully vaccinated.

“At this point I’ve been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated,” Cruz told CNN. “CDC has said in small groups, particularly with people who were vaccinated, don’t need to wear masks.”

Cruz and many other lawmakers have been fully vaccinated against the virus, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending vaccinated people wear masks in large groups of people since many have not been fully vaccinated yet.

Some Capitol staffers and reporters are still waiting to be fully vaccinated, with one reporter asking Cruz last month to wear a mask during a press event.

“Uh, yeah, when I’m talking in front of the TV cameras I’m not going to wear a mask,” Cruz told the reporter. “And all of us have been immunized, so…”

