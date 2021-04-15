Via Roll Call:

Before a quartet of Democratic members of Congress could take to the steps of the Supreme Court on Thursday to tout a new bill that would expand the number of justices from nine to 13, leaders of their party were already deflating that effort.

“I have no plans to bring it to the floor,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the measure, pointing instead to a 36-member commission President Joe Biden announced last week to study Supreme Court expansion and other issues with the federal courts.

“I’m not ready to sign on yet,” said Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, who also runs the Judiciary Committee. “I think this commission of Biden is the right move. Let’s think this through carefully. This is historic.”

So the first question to Sen. Edward J. Markey at the Thursday news conference outside the high court was: “Where exactly do you go from here?”

