Vía Showbiz 411:

The book is a lonely Hunter.

“Beautiful Things,” the confessional memoir by Presidential ne’er do well son Hunter Biden is a flop after one week.

NPD Book Scan says the book, in Hunter whines about being a drug addict who slept around and has no memory of fathering a child, has sold just 10,000 copies in its first week. For a celebrity book with so much PR, TV appearances, etc, that’s not a lot.

On Amazon, “Beautiful Things” is ranked at number 130 now 177.

Nevertheless, an early surge of sales based on Biden’s appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning” puts “Beautiful Things” at number 4 on the New York Times Bestseller list that comes out today. But that will be short lived. Last week, “Rock Me on the Water,” a terrible book about cultural trends in 1974, hit the list after its “Sunday Morning” plug. It’s gone this week.

