Via CBS:

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A CBS2 news vehicle, a Mobile Weather Lab, was stolen while our crews were at work in Midtown on Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on 50th Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues.

Surveillance video shows a man talking with one of our photographers.

He then walks across the street, appearing to leave, before heading back towards the truck, hopping in and taking off.

The suspect sideswiped a taxi at 50th and Fifth Avenue.

Keep reading…