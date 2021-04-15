Via TPM:

On Monday afternoon, on the corner of 72nd Street and Lexington Avenue, the suspect is seen in video following the victim. According to the New York Post, the 48-year-old victim was punched in the back of the head before being followed.

The victim stepped into the street to try to escape, but the suspect-at-large followed and reportedly body slammed him into a glass storefront.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC 7 New York shows several good Samaritans stepped in to intervene and protect the victim from the suspect.

