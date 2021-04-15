Via TPM:

King County prosecutors charged 51-year-old Christopher Allen Hamner, of SeaTac, Wash., with a felony hate crime for targeting multiple Asian victims on two separate occasions in March. Hamner, who is mixed-race, is accused of threatening women and children of Asian background as young as five years old with racial slurs.

On March 16, Hamner allegedly harassed a woman while she was in her car with two children, ages five and 10.

Pamela Cole, the victim, alleged in a Facebook post that Hamner yelled, “F— you, Asian bitch!” She says he jumped out of his vehicle and started “punching his fist together” before throwing projectiles at her car. She called the police.

