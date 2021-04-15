Via NY Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not support the effort by congressional leaders in her party to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices — and will not bring such a bill to the floor for a vote, she said Thursday.

Pelosi made the revelation while during her weekly press conference, offering a stark, “No,” after being asked about the measure being introduced to expand the nation’s highest bench.

“I support the president’s commission to study a such a proposal,” she continued, going on to say that she and her members were focused on Biden’s infrastructure package and not the federal judiciary.

As for whether she would eventually support packing the court, Pelosi said the jury was still out on the matter.

Keep reading…