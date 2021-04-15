Via NY Post:

UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Human Rights Council that “the original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents,” as the Biden administration lobbies the body to re-admit the US.

Thomas-Greenfield made the remarks while delivering a speech at a virtual National Action Network conference Wednesday, where she argued that the “imperfect union” of America must approach issues of “equity and justice at the global scale…with humility.”

“We have to acknowledge that we are an imperfect union – and have been since the beginning – and every day we strive to make ourselves more perfect, and more just. In a diverse country like ours, that means committing to do the work,” the US ambassador to the UN said.

Keep reading…