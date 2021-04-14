Via NBC:

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats will introduce legislation Thursday to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices, alongside progressive activists pushing to transform the high court.

The move intensifies a high-stakes ideological fight over the future of the court after former President Donald Trump and Republicans appointed three conservative justices in four years, including one who was confirmed days before the 2020 election.

The Democratic bill is led by Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts in the Senate, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, in the House. It is cosponsored by Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia and Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York.

The Supreme Court can be expanded by an act of Congress, but the legislation is highly unlikely to become law in the near future given Democrats’ slim majorities, which include scores of lawmakers who are not on board with the idea, and a sitting president in Joe Biden who has said he’s “not a fan” of packing the court.

