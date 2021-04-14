Via Breaking 911:

FLORIDA – An Amber Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in New Port Richey Monday has been canceled.

On Tuesday, Luis Alberto Encarnacion, 22, was arrested at his home on the 200 block of Pasadena Drive in Tampa.

The victim, 11-year-old Montana Breseman, was located safe inside Encarnacion’s home. The Sheriff says Breseman described the suspect her “boyfriend.”

Detectives believe she and Encarnacion on social media.

Deputies had previously released surveillance footage showing Breseman getting into a car at a gas station. The two men in the surveillance footage have been arrested for interference with child custody, which is a felony.

