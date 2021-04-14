Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Texas says no.

Via Fox News:

A group of Democratic lawmakers in the House and the Senate on Wednesday introduced gun control legislation that would ban the sale, manufacturing, transfer, possession or importation of magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.

The bill comes after President Biden last week called on Congress to ban “assault weapons” and “high-capacity” magazines.

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Reps. Diana DeGette of Colorado, Ted Deutch of Florida, and Dina Titus of Nevada, rolled out the legislation Wednesday, known as the Keep Americans Safe Act.

