Via WSJ:

WASHINGTON—President Biden said he would withdraw the remaining American forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, telling the nation “it’s time for American troops to come home” and declaring he doesn’t want his successor to inherit the long-running conflict.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan, hoping to create ideal conditions for the withdrawal and expecting a different result,” Mr. Biden said Wednesday. “I’m now the fourth United States president to preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth.”

