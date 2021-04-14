Via The Hill:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says in a new interview that she would have put up a fight had she encountered rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter,” Pelosi told USA Today while acknowledging that some rioters intended to harm her. “They would have had a battle on their hands.”

Pelosi joked that she had a weapon on her in the form of her stilettos.

“I would have had these,” she said while lifting up her foot, according to USA Today.

Pelosi, along with former Vice President Mike Pence, was one of the main targets of rioters who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as Congress met to certify the election results.

