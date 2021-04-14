Via TPM:

The officer who shot Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minn., was arrested on Wednesday and charged in his death. The officer was a 26-year veteran of the force, and during a traffic stop with Wright, she said she mistook her handgun for a taser and shot him. Wright was 20 years old.

Kim Potter is expected to be charged with manslaughter, a source told The Daily Beast, and she will be booked in the Hennepin County Jail “on probable cause of second-degree manslaughter.” She was arrested at 11:30 am on Wednesday, according the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

