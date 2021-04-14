This woman is kind of a nut job but I don’t understand what the crime actually is here?

Via NYP:

Disturbing cell phone video captured a social worker unleashing an Islamophobic rant against customers from New York at a Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale after employees asked her to wear a face mask.

Nahla Ebaid, her husband and some friends were on a Florida vacation March 31 when Luba Bozanich, a licensed therapist who is white, went on an anti-Islam tirade, WPLG reported.

“She looked at us and she said, ‘I wish I am from your country so I don’t have to wear the mask,’” Ebaid told the news outlet, referencing what appears to be an attempt from the woman to mock the mask mandates in several US states.

