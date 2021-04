Just another day in America’s most cucked police force.

Portland: After #antifa set the @PortlandPolice union hall on fire overnight, they returned to the local @ICEgov & started more fires. Last weekend, they barricaded the front & set the building on fire. No one was arrested. #antifariots #BLM pic.twitter.com/XLtm5mRxeN

— Andy NgĂ´ (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021