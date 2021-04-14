Via CBS:

President Biden on Tuesday night accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to address a joint session of Congress on April 28. The address is not an official State of the Union because a president’s first speech before Congress is not considered a State of the Union.

“Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that ‘Help Is On The Way,'” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Mr. Biden. “Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!”

Pelosi’s letter to Mr. Biden came on the same day the White House announced its plan to withdraw all combat troops from Afghanistan by September 11 — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Keep reading…