People smuggling kids in like this are inhuman. Adults could easily die of heat stroke this way, let alone children.

Yesterday, a Del Rio Sector K9 alerted to this trailer at one of our checkpoints. An inspection located 2 children (ages 10 and 15) trapped under the trailer boards with 18 adults. With temperatures on the rise, smuggling attempts like these have a high potential to turn deadly. pic.twitter.com/Bf5X9oDijK — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) April 13, 2021