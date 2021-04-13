Via Twitchy:

We’ve done quite a few posts on the Chicago Teachers Union. All the way back in December, the union tweeted that “the push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny.” Union members in January refused to go back to the classrooms Monday until the buildings were safe. A couple of weeks later, the union voted to teach from home Monday rather than return to school.

And in a really bizarre twist, teachers a couple of days later posted a video of interpretive dances to “express their desire to feel safe” upon returning to classrooms.

Have they been moved to the front of the line for vaccinations? We’re not sure, but we’d put money on it.

