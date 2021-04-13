Via NY Post:

The Wisconsin cop who shot Jacob Blake in August is back on the job after returning from administrative leave.

Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey returned to duty on March 31, Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement Tuesday.

The white officer was not charged for shooting Blake seven times during a domestic dispute. Blake was armed with a knife and Sheskey believed he would be stabbed, prosecutors found.

Police brass said the officer was following departmental policy when he shot Blake in the back, leaving him paralyzed.

