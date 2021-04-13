Via Politico:

President Joe Biden proposed a potential meeting “in the coming months” with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a call between the two leaders on Tuesday.

Biden suggested a summit meeting “in a third country,” according to a summary of the call released by the White House. It did not include Putin’s reaction to the offer.

It was one of several topics raised during the conversation, according to the readout. The White House said that Biden “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” amid rising tensions between that country and Russia.

