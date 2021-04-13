Via NPR:

Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, has resigned. Potter had served 26 years on the force before the fatal encounter Sunday where officials said she mistakenly fired her handgun instead of her Taser.

Police Chief Tim Gannon, who on Monday released the body camera footage and characterized the shooting as an “accidental discharge,” has also stepped down.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced the resignations at a news conference Tuesday.

Keep reading…