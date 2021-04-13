Poor choice of words…

Via NY Post:

President Biden once spoke admiringly about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “absolutely enormous balls” — and illustrated his remarks with an indecent gesture, according to a report Tuesday.

The incident, which reportedly took place before an official event in Rochester in 2015, was recounted to the New York Times Magazine by a Cuomo aide who spoke at the time with Biden, then the nation’s vice president.

“Can I tell you my favorite thing about the governor?” Biden reportedly said.

Keep reading…