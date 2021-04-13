Thousands of kids living under bridge like common trolls thrilled to hear.

Via WAPO:

When Vice President Harris visited a woman-owned yarn shop in Alexandria last month, she mentioned a little-known fact about herself that left the fiber arts community a bit giddy.

The new vice president is a crocheter.

“I was raised by a mother who said ‘I am not going to let you sit in front of that television doing nothing.’ And so I have crocheted more afghans than I can tell you,” Harris said while visiting the store. “And our daughter is a knitter.”

Keep reading…